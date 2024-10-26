Advertisement

Score Predictions: Arkansas at Mississippi State

Score Predictions: Arkansas at Mississippi State

See how the HawgBeat staff predicted Arkansas football's game against Mississippi State on Saturday.

 • HawgBeat Staff
Know the Foe: Gaining Kansas insight with Henry Greenstein of KUSports.com

Know the Foe: Gaining Kansas insight with Henry Greenstein of KUSports.com

See what KUSports.com sports editor Henry Greenstein had to say about Kansas ahead of its matchup with Arkansas.

Premium content
 • Daniel Fair
Arkansas vs Mississippi State: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

Arkansas vs Mississippi State: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

HawgBeat has all the BetSaracen lines and staff picks for Arkansas' matchup with Mississippi State.

 • Riley McFerran
Arkansas, Kansas banged up entering exhibition

Arkansas, Kansas banged up entering exhibition

Both the Razorbacks and Jayhawks are dealing with injuries ahead of Friday's preseason exhibition.

 • Daniel Fair
What Kenny Payne said about Kansas exhibition

What Kenny Payne said about Kansas exhibition

Everything Kenny Payne said ahead of Arkansas basketball's preseason matchup with Kansas.

 • Riley McFerran

Published Oct 26, 2024
Takeaways from No. 16 Arkansas' win over No. 1 Kansas
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks took care of business Friday night with an 85-69 win over the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in a preseason charity exhibition inside Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, as the Hogs led by as many as 20 points in the game and held the lead for 39:11 out of 40 minutes.

While the win won't matter in the win-loss column, there are still some good and bad things we can take away from Friday's game.

