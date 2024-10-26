Takeaways from No. 16 Arkansas' win over No. 1 Kansas

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks took care of business Friday night with an 85-69 win over the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in a preseason charity exhibition inside Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, as the Hogs led by as many as 20 points in the game and held the lead for 39:11 out of 40 minutes.

While the win won't matter in the win-loss column, there are still some good and bad things we can take away from Friday's game.