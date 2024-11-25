Advertisement
Published Nov 25, 2024
Takeaways from No. 19 Arkansas' win over Maryland-Eastern Shore
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1, 0-0) made quick work of the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-7, 0-0 MEAC) on Monday in a 109-35 blowout inside Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas started the game on a 9-0 run and never looked back, and the Hogs continued to pour it on until the final horn sounded with the Razorbacks on top by 74 points.

Freshman forward Karter Knox was the leading scorer with 21 points and seven Razorbacks finished with double-figures.

There are questions about the level of opponent Arkansas played Monday, as the Hawks were ranked by KenPom as one of the worst in Division I college basketball, but for a team who has struggled to put lesser teams away several times this season, it was a welcome sight for fans to see a game that was never in doubt from start to finish.

Here's some of HawgBeat's takeaways from the blowout win...

