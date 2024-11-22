Takeaways from No. 20 Arkansas' win over Little Rock

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) took home a 79-67 win over the Little Rock Trojans (3-3, 0-0 OVC) on Friday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Much like the Hogs' other wins this season, the game was still close midway through the second half. The Trojans clawed back from what was a 22-point deficit to cut the lead to just seven points with 12 minutes to go, but several clutch shots, including one three from freshman guard Boogie Fland and two from guard D.J. Wagner, propelled the Razorbacks to another win.

Forward Adou Thiero led all scorers with 23 points, and added eight rebounds, six steals and two blocks to his stat line as well. KenPom awarded him team MVP — the third time this season he's earned that award — with an offensive rating of 119 in 29 minutes played.

Here's some of HawgBeat's takeaways from what ended up being a tighter contest than expected on Monday night...