Takeaways from No. 20 Arkansas' win over Pacific

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 0-0 SEC) took care of business down the stretch in a 91-72 win over the Pacific Tigers (3-3, 0-0 WCC) on Monday night.

The final score doesn't necessarily indicate how close the game was. With just under 13 minutes to go in the game, the Razorbacks were in the middle of a dogfight and only up 59-57 after Pacific had scored five straight points.

Arkansas' defense was able to suffocate the Tigers down the stretch though, as Pacific only made two of its last 16 field goals in the game and the Hogs were able to pull away with the win.

Here's some of HawgBeat's takeaways from what ended up being a much tighter contest than expected on Monday night...