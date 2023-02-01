Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman met with the media Wednesday for the first time since after the Razorbacks' 55-53 triple-overtime win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28. Wednesday marks National Signing Day across the country, and it was a slow day for the Razorbacks' 2023 class, which ranks 21st nationally on Rivals. Four-star tight end Shamar Easter out of Ashdown was the only freshman to sign with the Hogs, as the remaining 19 signed during the Early Signing Period in December. Easter is one of eight incoming freshman that will enroll after the spring semester, and the other 12 enrolled early and are already on campus. "We signed 20 high school players, I believe that that should be about our minimum," Pittman said. "Times change. I think the portal window, the signing date and all that stuff, we still have to look at that, but we need to recruit high school players. So we were fortunate enough to sign 20 there." Arkansas also announced the signings of five transfers — Bowling Green WR Tyrone Broden, Hillsdale College (DII) WR Isaac TeSlaa, Missouri DL Trajan Jeffcoat, Baylor S Alfahiym Walcott and Baylor CB Lorando 'Snaxx' Johnson. A trio of players will also be officially returning for their super senior seasons in Fayetteville — DE Zach Williams, TE Nathan Bax and DB LaDarrius Bishop. The signing of Easter and the five transfers paired with the three returning super seniors puts Arkansas' scholarship distribution count at 76, leaving nine open spots. Here's more from Pittman on the 2023 class, what positions they'd like to address with the remaining spots, the start of spring football and much more:

Keeping top in-state targets at home

The Razorbacks did a good job of keeping the in-state talent home. Three of the 20 incoming freshmen are from Arkansas and they are three of the top four in-state prospects on Rivals — three-star DE Quincy Rhodes Jr., three-star OL Joey Su'a and Easter. "Well, our number one goal each year is to keep everyone that we've offered in the state," Pittman said. "We've done that pretty well. I think we lost one maybe a year ago or two years ago, but our high school coaches in the state are tremendous to us. We want to be good to them, as well. "But guys, I just feel like when the fourth quarter comes, I think it means a lot to everybody, maybe a little bit more to a guy that's maybe been born and raised a Hog fan. We certainly have a lot in next year's class that we're looking at. It seems to be a pretty good class in the state. It means everything to us."

Remaining portal needs

Pittman has nine scholarships to work with after the spring semester. He said right now they would go for the best available players. "I'm talking about scholarship-wise, in other words, I'm not saying necessarily the necessity at the position; I'm talking about the number of people at the position," Pittman said in relation to the 'best available' statement. The Head Hog then went into positions that they could use some more guys at. "We could use another bigger guy inside on the d-line," Pittman said. "Linebacker, might need another one because of numbers. Secondary, we've signed eight to this point and we certainly would entertain others there." Arkansas lost starting center Ricky Stromberg to the NFL Draft, and Beaux Limmer filled in nicely during the Liberty Bowl. Though Limmer is projected to be the starting snapper, Pittman said he'd like to have another person who could play center. "I'd like to look at another guy that can snap the ball, offensively," Pittman said. "We've got to find maybe one more. In losing guys last year, a bunch of those guys could snap. Obviously Ricky played center, but (Luke) Jones could snap. And so, we've got to continue to look at that on offense." Pittman went on to add that the team would also take another "dynamic" wide receiver and an older tight end.

Securing Easter

When Arkansas lost former tight ends coach Dowell Loggains to South Carolina, Easter took an official visit to the Gamecocks. The Hogs then hired former Stanford tight ends coach Morgan Turner to fill the same roll in Fayetteville, and he had to develop a relationship with Easter. Following a visit in mid-January, Easter tweeted out that he was "100% locked in" with the Hogs. "Well, Coach Turner did a great job — I mean, he really did — of building a relationship," Pittman said. "I think Shamar wanted to come to Arkansas. You’d have to ask him, (but) I think he wanted to come to Arkansas for a long, long time." Turner has done a good job of developing NFL tight ends such as Austin Hooper, Dalton Shultz, Zach Ertz and Coby Fleener. That seems to have benefitted his pitch to Easter. "Coach Turner’s got a way about him," Pittman said. "Obviously he’s got a lot of guys that went to the NFL, so he had that, but as a person, knowledge, coach, he’s really, really good and I think Shamar thought once he went and visited another school and came back, I think he thought he could benefit staying at home a little bit more."

Overall thoughts on the class

Arkansas' final class ranking of No. 21 is the best it has had since ranking No. 20 in 2019, according to Rivals. Pittman said he really likes the group, especially the demeanor of those who enrolled early. "I really like this class," Pittman said. "Now eight of them are not here. And I’m talking about the high school guys. And I like the college guys too. But the high school kids, this is as good of a … I’m talking about work ethic, non-needy, class. It’s only 12 now. You’ll have to ask me again when the other eight get here. But just a group that wants to work. I really really like this. They’re a mature group of guys." The class features eight four-stars, 11 three-stars and one two-star.

Thoughts in transfer wide receivers

Arkansas needed to target the receiver position hard in the transfer portal with just one incoming freshman, Davion Dozier, and the departure of four starting receivers — Jadon Haselwood (draft), Matt Landers (out of eligibility), Ketron Jackson Jr. (portal) and Warren Thompson (portal). Pittman and receivers coach Kenny Guiton signed TeSlaa from the Division II level, Broden from a Mid-American Conference school and Andrew Andrew Armstrong from Texas A&M-Commerce, which is on the FCS level. The lack of Division I experience, let alone SEC experience, could cause concern. "Well there wasn’t with us or all those other SEC offers they had," Pittman said. "Yes, sure there’s a concern. I played at Pittsburg State, you know. If I’d have went in the portal I would have stayed in the portal. But there’s different guys that play D2 ball. You know we brought in the nose guard from (John Ridgeway) and he seemed to work out okay." Pittman said that each guy has his own story of why he was playing football at the specific level they were, but that doesn't take away from their current talent level. "There’s always a concern of why did they go there in the first place," Pittman said. "And each one of them has their story of why they went there. But talent wise, no, not talent wise. And workouts. I’m excited for y’all to come watch them in the spring because they’re very talented and they’re hungry."

Start of spring ball