The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-6, 3-5) got revenge over the LSU Tigers (12-8, 1-7) with a 60-40 win Tuesday in front of a loyal group of Bud Walton Arena fans, who braved the snowy weather to watch the Hogs win their third conference game of the year.

Plenty of notable things happened in the contest, and lots of historically bad numbers came from LSU's offensive production.

Here's more on those numbers, Arkansas taking the game personal, Davonte Davis' impressive run and much more: