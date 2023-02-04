The Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5) reached .500 in SEC play with a very narrow 65-63 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9) on Saturday in Columbia.

After gaining a 13-point advantage less than three minutes into the second half, the Razorbacks let the Gamecocks climb back into the game. South Carolina held a lead with just over four minutes to play, but strong defense down the stretch propelled the Hogs to their fourth straight conference victory.

Here's HawgBeat's takeaways, observations, notes, quotes, stats, efficiency ratings and much more from Saturday's game: