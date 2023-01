For the first time since Jan. 4, the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks earned a 'W' next to their name after they defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 69-57 Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.

The Hogs found success in many different ways from a few unexpected faces against the Rebels, but all were pleased when the final buzzer sounded and the home team emerged victorious.

Here are HawgBeat's takeaways, observations, stats, notes and more from Saturday's game in Fayetteville: