The Arkansas Razorbacks shocked the 1-seed Kansas Jayhawks with a 72-71 second round NCAA Tournament victory on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Led by head coach Eric Musselman and junior guard Davonte Davis, the Razorbacks advanced to their third straight Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1994-96.

Here's HawgBeat's takeaways, notes, quotes, observations, stats and more from the Razorbacks' incredible win over the Jayhawks: