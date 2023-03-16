News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-16 20:06:13 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Takeaways, notes, stats from Arkansas' 73-63 win over Illinois

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The 8-seed Arkansas Razorbacks controlled the game from nearly start to finish in Thursday's 73-63 win over the 9-seed Illinois Fighting Illini in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Benefited by a strong first half performance and resilience to keep the lead in the second half, the Razorbacks won their third straight first round NCAA Tournament game.

Here's HawgBeat's takeaways, observations, stats, notes, quotes, efficiency ratings and much more from Thursday's victory:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}