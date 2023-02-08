The Arkansas Razorbacks (17-7, 6-5) took down the Kentucky Wildcats (16-8, 7-4) with a big 88-73 win Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena.

After a 1-5 start to SEC play, the Hogs have now won five straight conference games. With the win in a game between two bubble teams, the Razorbacks moved up from No. 27 to No. 21 on KenPom.

Here are HawgBeat's takeaways, notes, observations, stats, efficiency ratings, tidbits and much more from Arkansas' win over the Wildcats.