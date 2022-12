The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks narrowly avoided an upset bid from UNC Greensboro in a 65-58 win over the Spartans on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas' offense struggled the most it has all season, but it was the effort from a few different players that stood out to head coach Eric Musselman.

Here's more on what Musselman said and HawgBeat's takeaways, notes, quotes, stats and more: