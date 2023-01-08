News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-08 06:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Takeaways, stats, notes from Arkansas' 72-59 loss at Auburn

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 1-2) dropped their third game of the season in a 72-59 loss at No. 22 Auburn (12-3, 2-1) on Saturday night at Neville Arena.

Arkansas' offense was stagnant for most of the evening and 23 points from freshman Anthony Black was not enough.

Plenty of season-low marks were set, and there is a lot to look at moving forward for the Razorbacks.

Here are observations, takeaways, stats, efficiency ratings, notes, quotes and more from Arkansas' loss to Auburn on Saturday:

