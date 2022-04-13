Taking a closer look at Arkansas' LB room for 2022
FAYETTEVILLE — A case could be made that Arkansas had one of the top linebacker units in the SEC last season.
It didn’t feature the NFL star power like those at Georgia and Alabama, but the Razorbacks’ trio of Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry and Bumper Pool were incredibly productive and also graded out well on Pro Football Focus.
While Morgan — a second-team All-American in 2021 — and Henry were super seniors and are now gone, Pool is back. Now a super senior himself, he has seen his role expand even more heading into 2022.
“It’s weird just not having some of your closest friends at practice,” Pool said. “But now that I’m the older guy, it’s fun because I get to step into a leadership role and I’m kind of doing my best to work on that and continue to lead these young guys.”
A year after being a veteran-laden group, the linebackers are certainly much younger this season.
Pool is entering his fifth season with the Razorbacks and has played more than 2,000 snaps in his career. He needs just 60 tackles to break Tony Bua’s career record at Arkansas.
