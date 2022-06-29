Taking a Look at ProHogs on Summer League Rosters

The Razorback brand will be represented well during NBA Summer League competition in July.

Former Arkansas standout guard JD Notae is going to get his shot at making an NBA roster this summer with the Golden State Warriors.

The former All-American and First Team All-SEC guard was one of 19 players listed on the Warriors’ 2022 California Classic Summer League roster, alongside former Hog and NBA Champion, Moses Moody.

After ranking first in the SEC in steals and second in scoring last season, Notae was not selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. Though he has the disadvantage of being older than most rookies (23), Notae has the skillset to find a spot on an NBA roster.

Notae and Moody will team up to play against the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and the Sacramento Kings from July 2-5. Former Razorback guard and 2020 SEC Co-Player of the Year, Mason Jones, will suit up for the Lakers in the California Classic.

In the Salt Lake City Summer League, former Hogs Isaiah Joe and Justin Smith will compete for the Philadelphia 76ers, while 2022 second round pick Jaylin Williams will play for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Salt Lake City Summer League will span from July 5-7 and the Thunder and 76ers will face off at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, July 7.

Starting on July 7, the NBA2K23 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams.

Former Razorback Stanley Umude will take part in the NBA2K23 Summer League with the Detroit Pistons. Umude, like Notae, went undrafted in this year’s NBA Draft.

For full schedules, rosters, teams and television details on the Summer League events, click here.



