As Arkansas's 2019 commits wrap up their senior seasons, HawgBeat will analyze each player's progression from their junior to senior year. We're kicking the Tale of the Tape series off with 4-star defensive line commit Collin Clay who finished his season with Putnam City on Friday. Despite his team going winless in 2018, Clay continued to progress on the field. Clay will not be an early enrollee so we'll see him on the Hill in the summer of 2019.