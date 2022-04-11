 HawgBeat - Talented 2025 QB Planning a Return to Fayetteville Following Saturday Visit
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-11 16:56:12 -0500') }} football

Talented 2025 QB Planning a Return to Fayetteville Following Saturday Visit

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@TraderUark

The Razorbacks are in the midst of quite the two-week stretch of recruiting at the quarterback position, and at the center of that is 2025 prospect is Kelden Ryan.

The Keller (Texas) Central signal-caller was one of many talented high schoolers on the Hill this weekend. Despite just one varsity season under his belt, the 6-foot-2 freshman went into the visit with a veteran mentality.

“The visit went great,” Ryan said. “Coach Briles is awesome and I had a good time catching up with him. This was my first visit to Arkansas and my first time meeting Coach Pittman. We had a great interaction.

“Arkansas has a strong QB room and I was looking forward to meeting them and seeing them work out. I really enjoyed my time there and plan to be back on campus in the summer and fall.”

