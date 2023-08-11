Arkansas redshirt senior defensive tackle Taurean Carter hasn't had the luxury of being taught by just one defensive line coach during his time in Fayetteville.

The former three-star prospect has been instructed by four position coaches during his collegiate career — Kenny Ingram in 2019, Derrick LeBlanc in 2020, Jermial Ashley in 2021 and Deke Adams from 2022 to now.

Adams has been phenomenal with the Razorbacks, as he coached a defensive line that helped Arkansas have an SEC-best 42 sacks in 2022. After seven practices of fall camp, Adams is hoping some of his older players continue taking the next step — Carter included.

"I'm hoping that it's Taurean Carter and Cam Ball, Eric Gregory, Zach Williams," Adams said. "All those guys that were with me last year, I'm hoping to see another step and a level up in their play this year. They've been practicing that way. We have some tough practices, and it's been fun watching them all compete."

A native of Mansfield, Texas, Carter hasn't had the easiest journey over the past year. He missed the entire 2022 season with a knee injury that he suffered in the spring. Instead of lingering on it, Carter puts himself in harder situations during practice as a way to distract and improve as a player.

"Me personally, I like to try to go harder because the harder I go, the less I think about it," Carter stated. "And if I put myself in uncomfortable situations, I’ll get comfortable in those situations. So, I try to put myself more in harder positions in practice, so for when I get in the game I’ve been there, I’ve been there, I've done it, I repped it. Putting in time, and I try to make it repetitive because repetition builds instincts."

Adams said he has dealt with knee injuries through the years and understands the mental toll it can have on someone. Carter hasn't used it as an excuse and the redshirt senior has maintained a positive mindset and grown in confidence since his return.

"He's come back," Adams said. "I've had knee injuries myself over the years, and sometimes it's hard to trust your knee and be 100% positive about it, knowing that it's there. He's done it. It's been a process."

"Each day, you can see a little bit more confidence coming in, and he's done a really good job like I said about all the other guys. He knows what I expect from him, and it's every day come to work. We hold each other accountable."

Accountability is a constant theme we've heard throughout fall camp, especially in the defensive line room. All of the players — new and returning — have formed a brotherhood, a major reason why Carter believes it's the best group he's been part of at Arkansas.

"I think we’re looking pretty good," Carter stated. "We’re working extremely good. I’d say it’s the best D-line I’ve been a part of since I’ve been here. We’re just ready to attack the season. We’re ready for the season to approach and get here and get things rolling."

"Man, we really care about each other. The chemistry in the room with each other is really like a true brotherhood. Whenever one of us is having a bad practice, we uplift each other, we talk to each other, we communicate with each other."

The offseason transfer portal additions of Trajan Jeffcoat (Missouri), Jeff Morgan III (Pittsburgh), Anthony Booker (Maryland) and Keivie Rose (Lousiana Tech) have afforded the Razorbacks a luxury of versatile talent, something that Carter expects opposing offenses to put in extra study-time for.

"The last time I’ve been a part of a three-deep defensive line was the year we went to the Outback Bowl when we went 9-and-4," Carter said. "It was Ridgeway, Nichols and me. Course, we had the end depth. But this depth is way different. It’s just a way different type of vibe."

"We have finessers, we have powerful rushers, and we have speed rushers, so it’s just kind of a mixture of everything that we can just play into us. So, you can’t just study for one thing, you’ve got to study for all of it, and you’ve got to expect who to study it for. With us rotating and flipping sides, like, it’s a chess game, not checkers."

Versatile is the exact word Carter used to describe himself as a player. In two seasons of playing time, he's totaled 35 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack with the Razorbacks.

"I think of myself more of a versatility," Carter said. "I can pick and choose just whatever fits the game style."

With seven practices in the books, Arkansas will hold its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday.