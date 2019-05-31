HawgBeat's coverage of the Razorbacks' Road to Redemption in Omaha is brought to you by Arkansas Oral Surgery , which has offices located in Conway and Russellville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Jim Schlossnagle’s gamble paid off.

The veteran TCU coach made the bold decision not to start ace Nick Lodolo in Friday’s opener and the No. 3 seed Horned Frogs responded by upsetting No. 2 seed Cal 13-2 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Now the 6-foot-6 left-hander and projected top-10 pick will get to face Arkansas, the host school and No. 5 national seed, at 6 p.m. Saturday.

"As soon as we got in, we just felt like our best chance to beat the No. 1 seed in the tournament is with our best pitcher," Schlossnagle said. "We didn't come here to win a ballgame, we came here to win this tournament."

Instead, the Horned Frogs started left-hander Brandon Williamson, a projected second- or third-round pick, against the Bears. He and right-hander Charles King - TCU’s top reliever - kept Cal’s powerful offense in check, each allowing one run in four innings.

The offense actually carried the Horned Frogs, as they tagged Cal ace Jared Horn for five runs - three earned - on seven hits and three walks. He was finally removed during what ended up being a six-run sixth inning.

TCU - the “last team in” the field of 64 - will be tested with another ace in Saturday’s winner’s bracket game because Arkansas held back Isaiah Campbell. He is 10-1 with a 2.37 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 95 innings this season.

“Obviously he has been our top pitcher all year,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. “He has been real consistent with six-plus innings every time we give him the ball, so I feel pretty good about it.”

By comparison, Lodolo is 6-5 with a 2.48 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 98 innings. Many publications expect him to be the first pitcher taken in next week’s MLB Draft. On top of that, the Razorbacks hit 54 points lower against lefties than righties (.265 vs. .319).

Despite being the top seed, Arkansas will be the visiting team. According to NCAA Regional rules, the home/away designation is dictated by which team has been “home” the fewest times. Arkansas was home against Central Connecticut, while TCU was away, resulting in the flip for Saturday’s game.

The game will definitely be streamed online on ESPN3.com and the WatchESPN app, but could potentially get picked up by one of the ESPN channels. That won’t be decided until late Friday/early Saturday morning.