TE Erin Outley talks highly of Arkansas, more visits coming
SAN ANTONIO - Erin Outley is from Arkansas and he already has an offer from the Razorbacks so he’s watched the coaching change from Chad Morris to Sam Pittman closely.And the 2021 tight end from Li...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news