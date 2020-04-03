Kelin Burrle



A 5.7 three-star outside linebacker from Louisiana, Burrle originally committed to UTSA despite offers from several Power Five schools. He decommitted from the Roadrunners when they fired Frank Wilson and the Razorbacks scooped him up.

“He’s been working. We always joke with him. He’s the young buck in the group, so we’re always saying he’s got to get out of that freshman mindset. He’s got to become a college football player now and get out of high school. I called him yesterday and was joking with him about gaining a lot of weight while he’s back in Louisiana. But he did well over these past three months. He was just adapting to the workouts and just coming along. We were bringing him along and he was trying to learn everything. He’s still a freshman. He’s still adapting to college life, being able to go to class. Now it’s completely different - he’s got to be able to do it all online. He has a good frame, good build. He’s an athlete. Just like every kid that comes from Louisiana, that kid’s an athlete.” - linebacker Grant Morgan

Julius Coates

Sam Pittman made it known he was looking for some athletes who could contribute immediately and Coates seems to fit that description. At 6-foot-6, 281 pounds, he committed to Colorado during his second year at East Mississippi C.C. before opening things back up when multiple Power Five programs came knocking, with Arkansas coming out on top in the end.