Teammates' first impressions of Arkansas' early enrollees
In a perfect world, Arkansas would be putting the finishing touches on its second week of fall camp Saturday and continuing to work toward an April 25 spring game.
All of those plans were put on hold last month, though, because of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to costing the entire team spring ball, it also prevented the Razorbacks’ five early enrollees from taking full advantage of their extra semester.
However, those five players were still able to do several weeks of weights and get to know their teammates better.
Linebacker Grant Morgan, safety Jalen Catalon and wide receiver Mike Woods gave their first impressions of that group when speaking to the local media on a teleconference Friday afternoon…
Kelin Burrle
A 5.7 three-star outside linebacker from Louisiana, Burrle originally committed to UTSA despite offers from several Power Five schools. He decommitted from the Roadrunners when they fired Frank Wilson and the Razorbacks scooped him up.
“He’s been working. We always joke with him. He’s the young buck in the group, so we’re always saying he’s got to get out of that freshman mindset. He’s got to become a college football player now and get out of high school. I called him yesterday and was joking with him about gaining a lot of weight while he’s back in Louisiana. But he did well over these past three months. He was just adapting to the workouts and just coming along. We were bringing him along and he was trying to learn everything. He’s still a freshman. He’s still adapting to college life, being able to go to class. Now it’s completely different - he’s got to be able to do it all online. He has a good frame, good build. He’s an athlete. Just like every kid that comes from Louisiana, that kid’s an athlete.” - linebacker Grant Morgan
Julius Coates
Sam Pittman made it known he was looking for some athletes who could contribute immediately and Coates seems to fit that description. At 6-foot-6, 281 pounds, he committed to Colorado during his second year at East Mississippi C.C. before opening things back up when multiple Power Five programs came knocking, with Arkansas coming out on top in the end.
