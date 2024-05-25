The Arkansas baseball team is all but a lock to host its sixth NCAA Tournament Regional of the last seven complete seasons after compiling a 43-14 overall record, but it's anyone's guess who the Razorbacks will face at Baum-Walker Stadium when postseason play starts on May 31. Teams in the field of 64 are typically positioned based off proximity to other programs, hence the term "regional." Outliers are expected, but fans should expect to see relatively nearby programs in their home regional.

Advertisement

Recent Fayetteville Regional History Year 2-Seed 3-Seed 4-Seed 2023 TCU Arizona Santa Clara 2021 Nebraska Northeastern NJIT 2019 Cal TCU Central Connecticut 2018 Southern Miss Dallas Baptist Oral Roberts 2017 Missouri State Oklahoma State Oral Roberts

Arkansas has been on the opposite end of the stick since the 2018 season, though. As seen above, only TCU (twice) and Nebraska have traveled to the Natural State from the local area. Three west-coast and three northeast teams have journeyed across the country in that same span, which is important to keep in mind when thinking about who could show up in 2024. HawgBeat takes a look at the potential contenders for the two, three and four-seeds in Arkansas' upcoming regional with notes:

2-Seed Possibilities:

Could Texas be a 2-seed in Arkansas' Regional? (Texas Athletics)

Texas: This potential matchup will be the final time both programs play as non-SEC foes. The history here is extensive, and the Longhorns would have Baum-Walker Stadium rocking in Fayetteville. Record: 35-22 (20-10 Big 12) Nebraska: Speaking of history, Arkansas faced Nebraska in a regional during the 2021 postseason. We all remember the Charlie Welch home run right? A rematch with Van Horn's former club is certainly one to watch. Record: 34-20 (16-8 Big 10) Louisiana Tech: A game against Louisiana Tech features a potential Ethan Bates revenge storyline, as Bates transferred from Arkansas after the 2021 season and is one of the best two-way players in the country now for the Bulldogs. The Hogs last faced Lousiana Tech in 2023, a sweep for Arkansas at home. Louisiana Tech is projected to end up in Arkansas' regional according to the latest update from D1Baseball. Record: 42-15 (18-6 CUSA) Dallas Baptist: The team that no one wants to face in its Regional, Dallas Baptist has a long history of success in the postseason and can mash the baseball. The Patriots rank 22nd in the country in home runs with 104, and are familiar with the Razorbacks after their stay in the Fayetteville Regional in 2018. Record: 47-16 (25-5 CUSA) Louisiana: Hailing from the Sun Belt, Louisiana ranks 21st in ERA (4.32) and 27th in hits (584), making it a dangerous two-seed with the chops needed for an upset. Record: 40-18 (23-7 Sun Belt)

3-Seed Possibilities:

Kansas State is a dangerous 3-seed possibility for the Razorbacks. (Kansas State Athletics)

Kansas State: A member of the tournament field bubble after going 1-2 in the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas State has had an up-and-down year after being viewed as a darkhorse Omaha candidate in the preseason. If everything comes together at the right time, the Wildcats could be a Cinderella in the postseason. Kansas State is the current favorite to end up at Baum-Walker Stadium according to D1Baseball. Record: 32-24 (15-15 Big 12) Troy: The Trojans rank sixth in the nation in runs (510) and first in base on balls (371), so they're built to outscore opponents rather than win 1-0 type games. It would be interesting to see Troy go up against a team like the Hogs, who thrive off low-scoring matchups. Record: 37-21 (18-12 Sun Belt) TCU: Uh oh. Arkansas fans and Hagen Smith have bad memories of what the Horned Frogs did the last time they appeared in a Fayetteville Regional. Last season, TCU defeated the Razorbacks 20-5 and 12-4, respectively, to advance and eventually end up in Omaha. Record: 33-21 (14-16 Big 12) California: Here's the obligatory west-coast flavor everyone was looking for. It's also a familiar name, as the Golden Bears were the two-seed in Arkansas' 2019 Regional. Record: 36-18 (17-13 Pac-12)

4-Seed Possibilities:

Arkansas has history with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the NCAA Tournament. (ORU Athletics)