FAYETTEVILLE — The first thing you’ll notice about Zach Williams now compared to when he first stepped on campus is his sheer size.

Going into his junior season, the 6-foot-4 defensive end is up to 264 pounds after being listed at just 224 as a freshman two years ago. That size will certainly help in the SEC, but it’s the progress not immediately visible that could help him the most.

“I think I’ve made my biggest gains probably pass rushing because I’m starting to use my hands a bit more,” Williams said. “I remember last year, most of the time I’d just bull-rush, but now I’m actually starting to use my hands.”

Williams admitted that he still has plenty of room for improvement in that area, but his technique already feels a lot better than it was last season, when he notched just one sack despite playing 305 snaps - the second most of any defensive end.

The credit for his improved technique, he said, belongs to new defensive line coach Jermial Ashley. Coming to Arkansas from Tulsa, he has really focused on hand placement this spring and it’s benefitted the entire defensive line.