With fall camp just around the corner, optimism is rampant across the country and Arkansas is no exception.

Despite coming off a 2-10 season that could legitimately be considered the worst in school history, a large section of the fan base is expecting marked improvement from the Razorbacks in Year 2 under head coach Chad Morris.

A soft non-conference schedule has some even thinking about bowl games, which would require at least two SEC wins - a total Arkansas hasn’t hit since 2016.

It’s been a long eight months since the Razorbacks last took the field, so it’s easy to write off the collapse at Colorado State and embarrassment against North Texas as typical struggles early in new coach’s tenure or forget how they limped into the offseason by losing to Mississippi State and Missouri by a combined score of 90-6.

Arkansas has certainly made moves to become a better team in 2019, such as getting rid of bad apples through transfers, signing a school-record 13 four-star recruits and adding a pair of graduate transfer quarterbacks.

However, it’s tough to dig out of the hole that is a two-win season. How tough exactly?