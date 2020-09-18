Friday Alex Fudge took a significant step in his recruitment. The top-50 junior has cut his school list to a final ten but a timetable on a decision remains unknown.

We asked Fudge for a few words on why each of the 10 program made his list.

A 6-foot-8 forward who can score at all three levels, Fudge has a game that translates well for the next level. His combination of shot making ability, perimeter skills and high level athleticism have kept 25-programs vying for his commitment.

Fudge is one of the most coveted prospects in the state of Florida and has led a national recruitment for more than a year. He narrowed his school list to a group consisting of Alabama , Arkansas , Florida , Georgia , Georgia Tech , LSU , Texas , Texas A&M , UCF and USC .

Alabama: Coach Oats, I feel his system fits me. They play through their wings and they also were on me early.

Arkansas: Coach Musselman, Coach Williams, D.P. [David Patrick] all of them do a great job of staying in contact with me. I have a strong relationship with the whole coaching staff.

Florida: Coach White lets me know that I’m wanted there. I’m a need for them. He feels he can develop me and put me into the league.

Georgia Tech: Coach Pastner made it simple and very easy for me. He wants me and I have an opportunity to come there and play right away.

Georgia: Coach Crean and Coach Linehan have been recruiting me very hard. They also made is very simple. That their development will help me and that will be a key process in my attempt to get to the next level.

LSU: LSU is probably recruiting me the hardest. Coach Wade and I talk three times a week probably. I feel like I fit their system. I see how they did with Trendon. They played through him and just let him go.

Texas A&M: Coach Buzz and Coach Wolf have also been recruiting me hard. I got familiar with the program and development wise they prepare their players for the next level.

Texas: Coach Smart let me know from the get go, when he first talked to me, that he wanted to coach me. That stood out to me. He gives me pointers on my game. Me, him and coach Berry have a strong relationship.

UCF: Coach Dawkins, Coach Taylor, Coach Norris all of them were on me early. They made it known they want me to come there with one of my closest friends Isaiah Adams. It’s just love there. It’s like family.

USC: They were one of the first to reach out to me and offer. They saw something in me that other schools didn’t at an early point. Coach Andy Enfield made it known that he can help develop my shot and get me where I want to be at the next level.