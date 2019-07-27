News More News
football

Tennessee 3-star LB Aaron Moore Recaps Arkansas Visit, Talks Timeline

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
The Razorbacks offered Oakland HS linebacker Aaron Moore over a year ago on May 2 and he's been to visit several times since the offer. Moore hails from the same home town as the Hogs' top ranked 2019 wide receiver signee Trey Knox.

A standout on the varsity squad, Moore actually led the defense to a 37-0 state title win over Arkansas's 4-star linebacker commit Martavius French and Whitehaven.

Prior to visiting Arkansas again for the fall camp cookout, Moore told Rivals he was down to Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Middle Tennessee State and said he wanted to visit all three again before a decision.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

