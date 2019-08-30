After two Knoxville commitments and a commitment from 4-star Memphis linebacker Martavius French in July, the Hogs are back at it again. Justin Stepp adds to the 2020 haul from Tennessee with the commitment of 3-star two-way athlete Darin Turner.

Turner announced a top six on June 2 of Arkansas, Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, Miami and Clemson before choosing to call the Hogs. Turner visited Arkansas for the cookout in July and for a prospect day in March, which helped me make his decision, but he still camped at Alabama in mid-June before the dead period.

The one-time LSU commit is a big, big threat at receiver who also plays some safety at Central High School in Memphis.

Turner, who stands at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, calls himself "Baby Megatron," and his tape backs him up. The 3-star displays good speed, great hands, great body control and good overall physical strength.

The two-way athlete is listed as the no. 14 "athlete" in the nation and the no. 15 prospect coming out of Tennessee in the 2020 class. He's the 15th commit in the Razorbacks' 2020 class, the fourth from the Volunteer state.

Turner will join Austin Westlake 3-star Mason Mangum and Marshall, Texas 3-star Savion Williams in Stepp's wide receiver room.

His commitment adds 90 points to Arkansas's team recruiting score, bringing the Hogs to no. 35 in the nation and no. 12 in the SEC.

Turner's commitment paves the way for Arkansas to land a couple more out of Memphis like French's teammate, 4-star linebacker Bryson Eason and Briarcrest Christian defensive tackle Omari Thomas.

