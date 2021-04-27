Narrowing down his vast list of 31 Division-I football offers soon, Anthony Brown has already given away that the Razorbacks will make the cut.

Brown, rated a 3-star athlete, locked in his official visit to Fayetteville last night–he'll be on campus the first weekend after the dead period is ended June 1 along with a handful of other top 2022 targets.

Listed as an athlete for his two-way play, Brown was offered by Arkansas's second year cornerbacks coach Sam Carter on January 1 of this year.