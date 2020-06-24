HawgBeat - Tennessee CB John Howse picks up Arkansas offer with recruitment narrowing

The Razorbacks have a very late start but could still be in the mix for Brentwood High (Tennessee) cornerback John Howse IV. Howse earned his offer from Arkansas this week and they join 22 other Division-I programs in the race for his talent.

"It was pretty cool, it was awesome," Howse said after picking up his offer Tuesday. "They're really good people there. I didn't know much about Arkansas before the offer but, after talking to the DB coach (Sam Carter), it sounds like a great place."

Howse has never even been to the neighboring state of Arkansas but the intrigue is there now that the door has been opened.

"I think Arkansas is a top school for me, I'll definitely consider them and I look forward to building a relationship with the coaching staff," Howse said. "I hope to go visit some time soon. They are definitely in the mix, for sure."

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound corner has been going through the recruitment process since his sophomore season and began narrowing things down with a top 10 in April, but circumstances have made him more open to other programs recently.

"I got my first offer from Kentucky during my sophomore year, it kind of shot up during my junior year," Howse said. "I posted a top 10 not long ago, but things have changed. Because of corona too, I haven't been able to go visit places so that makes it a lot harder.

"Vanderbilt (has been consistent), Kansas, Michigan, Boston College, Louisville and Penn State. I've been to Ole Miss, Vandy, Louisville, Michigan and Purdue."

The sooner COVID-19 restrictions are lifted for NCAA recruiting, the better for Arkansas's chances at the 3-star defensive back. Howse is set to graduate and enroll early at his school of his choice and told Rivals he'd rather make his decision (if he's ready) sooner rather than later. With the virus still spreading, Howse's announcement will likely be pushed until officials can be taken.

While Michigan, Nebraska and Boston College have solid claims on three of Howse's five official visits, the other two are more up in the air. Howse also mentioned Mississippi State and Kansas as candidates for officials two weeks ago.