John Chavis and the Arkansas coaching staff have been looking for a good fit at linebacker to add to their 4-star high school commit Zach Zimos and they hosted a pretty great fit this weekend for an official visit, JUCO 4-star Lakia Henry. The only problem with Henry is that he's currently committed to the University of Tennessee, meaning their pursuit of him might just be too late.

"They came in kind of late but it’s a really nice place," Henry said. "I really have to look at my options more differently now, but I’m still committed to Tennessee. We’ll see what goes on."