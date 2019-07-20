Tennessee Linebacker Drew Francis Commits to Arkansas
John Chavis and the Razorbacks landed one of their most wanted 2020 linebackers on Saturday night, Knoxville West High School 3-star Drew Francis. Francis is commit no.12 for the Razorbacks 2020 class
“I’ve gotten to know Coach Chavis pretty well so our relationship is good and the advice I’ve gotten is to go where it feels like family and I felt that at Arkansas,” Francis said
Francis picked up his Arkansas offer in February of 2018 and he's been one of Chief's favorite targets ever since. He visited campus most recently in March and had been making plans for an official visit in August before just going ahead and pulling the trigger.
Other schools recruiting Francis hard included Vanderbilt, Missouri and Purdue but even though held eight offers, it seemed like the Arkansas staff had his attention the whole way.
The 3-star is ranked the no. 30 prospect coming out of Tennessee, an important recruiting area for the Hogs, and he plays with fellow Razorback target, defensive end Tyrece Edwards. Francis the second linebacker commit in the 2020 class if you consider in-state commit Jashaud Stewart a future linebacker, which most analysts do.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound outside linebacker will also play inside linebacker for West this year. He runs a 4.79 40-yard dash and he shows his speed to get to the ball carrier in the back field often.
Stay locked on HawgBeat for all your Razorback recruiting news.
Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.