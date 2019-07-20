John Chavis and the Razorbacks landed one of their most wanted 2020 linebackers on Saturday night, Knoxville West High School 3-star Drew Francis. Francis is commit no.12 for the Razorbacks 2020 class

“I’ve gotten to know Coach Chavis pretty well so our relationship is good and the advice I’ve gotten is to go where it feels like family and I felt that at Arkansas,” Francis said

Francis picked up his Arkansas offer in February of 2018 and he's been one of Chief's favorite targets ever since. He visited campus most recently in March and had been making plans for an official visit in August before just going ahead and pulling the trigger.