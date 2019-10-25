Tennessee linebacker Aaron Moore locks in official visit to Arkansas

The Razorbacks are going full steam ahead with one of their few remaining 2020 linebacker offers. Aaron Moore, one of just four left undecided, hails from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, home of Arkansas standout true freshman wide receiver Trey Knox.

Moore hasn't been on campus since the summer but has stayed in close contact with John Chavis and the Arkansas staff. He was contemplating an official visit to Fayetteville for the Mississippi State game on November 2 earlier this week and just locked it in with the staff on Friday. Moore holds 10 Division-I offers including Missouri, Memphis and Oklahoma State.

Oakland High School is having a phenomenal season with an 8-0 start and they’ve put up some very impressive performances. The defense, led by Moore, has held teams to 16 points or fewer all season and they’ve posted 3 shutouts.

At Oakland, Moore plays several different positions, outside and middle linebacker mostly with some defensive end depending on the call.

Moore will join Alabama natives Mike Harris, a defensive back from Central HS (Phenix City), and Brady Ward, an offensive lineman from St. Paul's (Mobile), on his official visit weekend. All three will be on commitment watch.

Arkansas has two linebackers committed in the 2020 class--Knoxville West standout Drew Francis and Jonesboro OLB/DE Jashaud Stewart. Bryant high school commit Catrell Wallace also currently plays linebacker but projects as a defensive end at the next level.