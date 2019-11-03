Tennessee Linebacker Aaron Moore loving what he sees on the Hill

Aaron Moore, one of four official visitors in Fayetteville this weekend, was highly impressed with his 48 hours on the Hill. The 3-star linebacker hailing from Murfreesboro, Tennessee has visited Arkansas several times before but got to learn a lot more about his potential home this weekend.

"The visit was great," Moore said. "I saw a lot of Arkansas that I liked. I liked the environment. The atmosphere on gameday was amazing. I saw a lot of crazy fans and a lot of people who love Arkansas football.

"At the same time, I saw a lot of things Arkansas needs to fix. But I think really with the next class coming in and younger players playing they are on right track to correcting the program."

Moore holds 10 Division-I offers including Missouri, Memphis, Middle Tennessee and Oklahoma State. Arkansas is still in heavy pursuit of linebackers who could join Tennessean Drew Francis and homegrown commit Jashaud Stewart, and Moore is one of the targets at the top of the list.

"My host was Andrew Parker, we had fun, he's a funny guy," Moore said. "It was great though. I got to meet a lot of players. I got to meet De'Jon (Harris), Gabe (Richardson) and I had a great time."