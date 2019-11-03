Tennessee Linebacker Aaron Moore loving what he sees on the Hill
Aaron Moore, one of four official visitors in Fayetteville this weekend, was highly impressed with his 48 hours on the Hill. The 3-star linebacker hailing from Murfreesboro, Tennessee has visited Arkansas several times before but got to learn a lot more about his potential home this weekend.
"The visit was great," Moore said. "I saw a lot of Arkansas that I liked. I liked the environment. The atmosphere on gameday was amazing. I saw a lot of crazy fans and a lot of people who love Arkansas football.
"At the same time, I saw a lot of things Arkansas needs to fix. But I think really with the next class coming in and younger players playing they are on right track to correcting the program."
Moore holds 10 Division-I offers including Missouri, Memphis, Middle Tennessee and Oklahoma State. Arkansas is still in heavy pursuit of linebackers who could join Tennessean Drew Francis and homegrown commit Jashaud Stewart, and Moore is one of the targets at the top of the list.
"My host was Andrew Parker, we had fun, he's a funny guy," Moore said. "It was great though. I got to meet a lot of players. I got to meet De'Jon (Harris), Gabe (Richardson) and I had a great time."
Arkansas didn't exactly put their best foot forward defensively, allowing 640 yards by the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, but Moore managed to see the bright side.
"They've got a good linebacker group that is talented," Moore said. "But they're young. Just the option to play early if I come here, that's something I'm looking at for sure."
Official visits aren't just about winning over prospects. The coaches have to sell themselves and the environment to prospects' parents and it seems they did a great job of that this weekend.
"My mom loved it," Moore said. "She was smiling the whole time. She loved Fayetteville. It's a great place to be."
As far as a decision timeline goes, it seems like Moore could be ready to commit to Arkansas at anytime. However, sitting at 10-0 on the season, Oakland has a big playoff run to fight through before Moore thinks about his next football team.
"I've got the playoffs for my high school, so I'm really gonna be focused on that the next couple of weeks. After that, I will take it day by day and see how it goes."
