One of the most heavily recruited, undecided offensive linemen in the nation Marcus Henderson was at Arkansas for one of his final official visits before he makes a decision in February.

Arkansas wasn't in the mix for Henderson until Sam Pittman and Brad Davis made moves to Fayetteville and the offensive line coach combo has really caught his interest.

"He was a good coach (at Georgia)," Henderson said. "Obviously, he’s a player’s coach. Everybody wants to play for him so I think he’s going to do some good things in Fayetteville and turn this program around."

Henderson has offers from almost every SEC school but he gave new offensive line coach Brad Davis one of his official visits when he was still at Missouri. That relationship has easily translated from Missouri to Arkansas.

"You know he’s a crazy dude," Henderson said. "Obviously was just at Mizzou with him, same person, different colors on. You can't go wrong with him either obviously. He’s one of the best in the business."