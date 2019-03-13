Arkansas could create a pipeline out of Murfreesboro if they lock down a 2020 commit to join 2019 signee Trey Knox. They've got a good shot with 3-star defensive back Dajeun Gibson who was on the Hill for the Hogs' elite prospect day.

"I enjoyed the visit, I would've liked more one on one time with Coach Cooper and Coach Smith," Gibson said. "I probably will be back to get a better feel for the campus, depends on what happens in the spring."

Gibson has reported nine offers and has more schools making consistent effort to contact him and recruit him including Memphis, Louisville, South Carolina and Mississippi State. Gibson has Memphis and South Carolina already but not Louisville or MSU. Arkansas offered mid-January while the Gamecocks offered in mid-December.

The Blackman 3-star says other visits or maybe even a commitment could get in the way of him returning to campus, so it sounds like he's nearing a decision this summer.