 Arkansas Razorbacks football hosted 2023 Judson (Texas) wide receiver Anthony Evans
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-14 08:02:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas 2023 WR details his visit last month

Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Staff

Anthony Evans is gelling with the Razorback football staff.
June featured many athletes from several different classes stopping by The Hill. Even with the high-caliber athletes strolling through campus, wide receiver Anthony Evans is in competition for being the fastest recruit to visit.

The 2023 speedster enjoyed his unofficial last month and gave HawgBeat an update on the visit and his overall recruitment, as well.

"Totally loved Fayetteville, it wasn't the big city like I thought it would be," Evans said. "The fan base has been incredible. Since they offered, the fans have given a lot of love, and after talking with Coach Guiton and Coach Pittman, I was blown away at how down to earth they are. Talking with Coach P was like talking to my grandpa, so I loved that.”

{{ article.author_name }}