Texas 2023 WR details his visit last month
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
June featured many athletes from several different classes stopping by The Hill. Even with the high-caliber athletes strolling through campus, wide receiver Anthony Evans is in competition for being the fastest recruit to visit.
The 2023 speedster enjoyed his unofficial last month and gave HawgBeat an update on the visit and his overall recruitment, as well.
"Totally loved Fayetteville, it wasn't the big city like I thought it would be," Evans said. "The fan base has been incredible. Since they offered, the fans have given a lot of love, and after talking with Coach Guiton and Coach Pittman, I was blown away at how down to earth they are. Talking with Coach P was like talking to my grandpa, so I loved that.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news