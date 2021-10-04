Texas 2024 4-star QB intrigued by Arkansas offer
Arkansas has dipped into the Lone Star State for a touted quarterback in each of its last two classes and is targeting another for a future class.
With Malik Hornsby and Lucas Coley already on their roster, the Razorbacks extended an offer to 2024 four-star prospect DJ Lagway from Willis, Texas, last week.
They join the likes of Baylor, Georgia Tech, Houston, LSU, Texas A&M and Texas Tech as schools after the dual-threat quarterback early in the process.
“It means so much to me to be able to get recruited by Arkansas,” Lagway said. “Always watching them play on TV as a little kid, wondering if I would be good enough to even be considered to play for them, it’s just such a blessing from God himself.”
Despite playing at a Class 6A school located about 45 minutes north of Houston, Lagway started as a freshman and caught the attention of college coaches. Baylor, where his father - Derek - played running back from 1997-01, was the first to offer after the pandemic-induced dead period ended and his recruitment has only gained steam since then.
