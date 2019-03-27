COPPELL, Texas — Jalen Kimber emerged as the defensive back MVP of Rivals camp in Dallas from a pool of ranked prospects. It should come as no surprise that Kimber, currently tabbed as a three-star cornerback, is in for quite a rise in the new installment of Rivals rankings.

Kimber, who also earned an invitation of the Five-Star Challenge, has an offer sheet to match his play, one that has continued to balloon in recent weeks. All of the Texas powerhouses were already in the mix for the Mansfield Timberview standout, and a rash of SEC powers made their moves recently.

Kimber broke down his recent visits and what’s ahead as he dips out-of-state over the next few weeks to see Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Clemson and Florida for the spring game on April 6.