Leading up to his big decision at the end of the month, Taurean Carter has shortened his list to just Arkansas, Michigan State and, his newest offer, Wisconsin. Carter, teammate of current 2019 defensive tackle commit Enoch Jackson Jr., hit the Hill for his official visit this weekend and had a lot of positive takeaways for his second visit of the season.

"It was great, it felt like home," Carter said. "It's nice out here and it was pretty comfortable. I loved it."

Carter was hosted by walk-on wide receiver Tobias Enlow and then by the team's leading rusher Rakeem Boyd.