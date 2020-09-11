Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles might have found a diamond in the rough with junior quarterback Josh Hoover.

Hoover, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound pro-style quarterback out of Rockwall-Heath High School in Rockwall, Texas, currently holds 6 offers: Arkansas, Nevada, New Mexico, UNT, Illinois St., and Incarnate Word.

The Hogs are already high on Hoover’s list right now and he is in contact with the program almost every week.

“I try to talk with Coach Briles every week,” Hoover said, “He is a really good coach and an overall great guy that loves the game of football.”

Hoover also has had the chance to get in touch with a handful of former Arkansas players that played under Sam Pittman when he was the offensive line coach from 2013-2015.

“I’ve talked with a bunch of former Arkansas guys that have told me how great of a coach Pittman is, and how he is doing big things up there,” Hoover noted. “I love the job he is doing so far up at Arkansas.”