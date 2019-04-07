Chad Morris and the Razorbacks hosted five visitors for their first official visit weekend of the 2020 cycle. While it was a newer experience for some, Texas 3-star Kelvontay Dixon took his third trip to Arkansas in the last six months. He's been one of the most frequent visitors and he said he took a lot away from watching the running backs for the Hogs.

When leaving campus Dixon couldn't help the big smile on his face as he recapped the trip.

"I'm smiling because it's a very nice place, I like everything about it," Dixon said. "Being with the coaches was the highlight of the visit. I feel like I learned new things on this visit, how they run the school and program, stuff like that. I feel like I got closer to a decision. I think it was probably the spring game. I liked seeing the running backs, the acceleration, everything about that."