Texas 3-star RB Kelvontay Dixon "Closer to Decision" After Arkansas OV
Chad Morris and the Razorbacks hosted five visitors for their first official visit weekend of the 2020 cycle. While it was a newer experience for some, Texas 3-star Kelvontay Dixon took his third trip to Arkansas in the last six months. He's been one of the most frequent visitors and he said he took a lot away from watching the running backs for the Hogs.
When leaving campus Dixon couldn't help the big smile on his face as he recapped the trip.
"I'm smiling because it's a very nice place, I like everything about it," Dixon said. "Being with the coaches was the highlight of the visit. I feel like I learned new things on this visit, how they run the school and program, stuff like that. I feel like I got closer to a decision. I think it was probably the spring game. I liked seeing the running backs, the acceleration, everything about that."
At his school in East Texas, Dixon is utilized as a hybrid receiver and running back, which makes him the perfect player for both Jeff Traylor and Justin Stepp who've been recruiting him for the Hogs. Morris's offense features pass-catching, lean running backs often.
Despite having very mutual interest in the Razorbacks, Dixon isn't quite ready to stop taking visits. He said he plans to set more up to maybe Texas and SMU who he says are also showing him a lot of interest. Dixon's brother plays for the Longhorns. He says he'll likely hold off on a decision until the start of his senior season at Carthage High School.
Dixon is teammates with one of the Razorbacks top targets at offensive line, Ty'kieast Crawford. Crawford will be doing his offcial visit next weekend and he has the Hogs at the top of his list as well.
"Ty'Kieast is in my ear sometimes," Dixon said. "He talks about what it would be like if we joined them."
