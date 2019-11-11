Arkansas's 2020 class is now down to 10 commits after Allen Horace announced he'll re-open his recruitment on Monday afternoon, 24-hours after Chad Morris was let go in Fayetteville.

Horace committed to Morris, Jeff Traylor and Barry Lunney in April over offers from Baylor, LSU, Nebraska and more Division-I options. He was one of two tight end commits in the 2020 class and leaves McKinney North tight end Brandon Frazier as the lone tight end in the class.

"Lunney, Bryant and Traylor are my guys, I have love and respect for them" Horace clarified to Rivals after the decommitment. "I’m not out on Arkansas, I just gotta weigh my other options. Hopefully they make a decision on the next head coach soon."

Arkansas lost four commits leading up to the head hogs' firing: Ze'Vian Capers this summer, Jamie Vance after the SJSU loss, Ty'Kieast Crawford after the Kentucky loss and Martavius French after the Auburn loss.

After Morris was fired, three commits re-opened their recruitment on Friday: Marshall, Texas WR Savion Williams, Austin, Texas WR Mason Mangum and Houston running back John Gentry.