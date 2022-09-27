Among a massive group of visitors for this weekend's Top-25 matchup against No. 2 Alabama, Arkansas is set to see a familiar face in 2024 wideout target Parker Livingstone.

A consistent visitor since adding his offer last July, with Saturday marking trip No. 7 for the high-three-star out of Lovejoy (Texas). After catching the Hogs in action twice last season, Livingstone says his decision to attend this highly-anticipated matchup boiled down to one simple factor.

"I think Arkansas (is) gonna upset (them)," Livingstone said.

Though seemingly lofty, and arguably even more so after falling last week in the Southwest Classic against Texas A&M, Livingstone thinks that Sam Pittman has done what's needed on the back end to take the next step against the perennial alphas of the SEC.