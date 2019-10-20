Houston-area defensive back Dwight McGlothern had to wait a long, long time to take his first trip to Fayetteville and it did not disappoint.

“It was a good visit,” McGlothern said. “I like what I saw. They need a lot of help and I can see where I can come in and help at.

"It was big (for Arkansas's chances). I like how the coaches were with my parents. They have a better mind of Arkansas now. I’m new so I really didn’t know anything, but I like it. I like it a lot. I can really see myself going here.”

McGlothern is a Rivals250 prospect and a top-30 player in the state of Texas with a top five of Arkansas, Texas, Oregon, Georgia and LSU and he took his first of five official visits to the Hill.

"I am still looking at January right now (for a decision),” McGlothern said. "I still kind of have the top five but I'm keeping it open."