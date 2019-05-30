Just 10 days after cutting his top 6 and including the Hogs, 4-star defensive end Vernon Broughton is headed to the Hill for his second of five official visits. He's a top of the board prospect for Arkansas but, naturally, the competition for him is stiff.

Broughton's last visit to Arkansas was for the elite prospect day on March 9. Since that visit to Fayetteville, which went very well, he's visited A&M and Texas two times each.

He took his official visit to Texas on May 3 and he has his next one set for Ohio State in June. Frankly, Arkansas getting an very valuable official visit from Broughton is an accomplishment. It gives Chad Morris and the staff a chance to recruit him on a more personal level and convince his family he'd excel on the Hill.