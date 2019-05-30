Texas 4-star Defensive End Vernon Broughton Visiting Arkansas This Weekend
Just 10 days after cutting his top 6 and including the Hogs, 4-star defensive end Vernon Broughton is headed to the Hill for his second of five official visits. He's a top of the board prospect for Arkansas but, naturally, the competition for him is stiff.
Broughton's last visit to Arkansas was for the elite prospect day on March 9. Since that visit to Fayetteville, which went very well, he's visited A&M and Texas two times each.
He took his official visit to Texas on May 3 and he has his next one set for Ohio State in June. Frankly, Arkansas getting an very valuable official visit from Broughton is an accomplishment. It gives Chad Morris and the staff a chance to recruit him on a more personal level and convince his family he'd excel on the Hill.
The 4-star was a Rivals 3-stripe camp MVP in Houston and he's punched his ticket to both The Opening Finals and Rivals 5-star Challenge where he'll compete to move up the rankings even further.
He has over 20 Division-I offers and he cut the list down to Texas, Arkansas, A&M, Ohio State, LSU and Alabama.
Stay locked on HawgBeat for a recap of Broughton's visit.
“My goals never changed, only the plans!” #Faith #Godspeed ......✝️ pic.twitter.com/wBH1u5JFIN— Vernon Broughton ll (@Broughto1Vernon) May 20, 2019
All Smiles over here🤝😁✌🏽... #HammerDown #WPS 🙌🏾Thank you Razorback Nation for having me‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/8Kho6rAKiE— Vernon Broughton ll (@Broughto1Vernon) March 10, 2019
