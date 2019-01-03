The Razorbacks are after a trio of elite prospects out of state title holder Bishop Dunne High School in Dallas, the latest being 4-star outside linebacker Brennon Scott. Scott has great size and ability, which has clearly been noticed nationally. He's already got 18 other offers including from in-state schools like Baylor, A&M, Houston and UTSA.

"My season went great," Scott said. "I finished off with 14 sacks 88 tackles. I helped my team win state but I know I could’ve done better. I left a lot of plays on the field."

Scott says he wants to focus on strength, speed and improving his hand usage to shed blocks. On top of working on skills and doing the camp circuit, including Rivals and Under Armor All-American, the 34th best prospect in the state of Texas in 2020 will also use the spring to take closer looks at some of his top schools, including Arkansas.