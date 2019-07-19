One of the most productive outside linebackers in the state of Texas, Clayton Smith, a soon-to-be-junior, recently earned his 4th star on Rivals and he'll be headed up to Fayetteville to check out Arkansas for the first time next week.

"I want to visit because everyone around here is a big Arkansas fan so I hear about it a lot," the Texarkana native said. "I watched just about every SEC school play growing up."

Ranked the no. 10 outside linebacker in the nation and 27th best prospect in Texas for the 2021 class, Smith has earned himself offers from programs like Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Ole Miss and more but the Hogs are still catching him before a major explosion of offers that typically come for recruits of his caliber.

Smith racked up at least nine tackles for loss in his 57+ tackle sophomore season and, despite his age, his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame looks P5 ready. His film is full of punishing tackles and busted plays. He shows great play anticipation and really good agility.