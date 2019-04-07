New Readers: Subscribe to HawgBeat now to get five months for 3.99/mo (60% off)

The Razorbacks hosted five visitors for the first weekend of 2020 official visits, four from the state of Texas and one from Louisiana, a commit, 3-star corner Jamie Vance. The highest ranked prospect on campus was Rivals250 4-star safety Darius Snow.

"It was fun," Snow said. "We got to do a lot of things, go to a lot of places, I got to see a lot of cool people.It’s a family environment. I enjoyed myself, me and my family."

The Hogs hadn't been able to get him to come visit so locking in his first official with them was big.

"Everybody told me like everybody in town loved Arkansas and that’s what I saw when I got here," Snow said. "It’s a great family type of town. Everybody knows each other it seems like. I had a fun time."

"It raised Arkansas's chances. It raised them. I’m still neutral in terms like of a decision but it definitely just boosted it. It set the bar high for the next officials.”