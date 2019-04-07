Texas 4-star Safety Darius Snow Remaining Neutral After Arkansas Visit
The Razorbacks hosted five visitors for the first weekend of 2020 official visits, four from the state of Texas and one from Louisiana, a commit, 3-star corner Jamie Vance. The highest ranked prospect on campus was Rivals250 4-star safety Darius Snow.
"It was fun," Snow said. "We got to do a lot of things, go to a lot of places, I got to see a lot of cool people.It’s a family environment. I enjoyed myself, me and my family."
The Hogs hadn't been able to get him to come visit so locking in his first official with them was big.
"Everybody told me like everybody in town loved Arkansas and that’s what I saw when I got here," Snow said. "It’s a great family type of town. Everybody knows each other it seems like. I had a fun time."
"It raised Arkansas's chances. It raised them. I’m still neutral in terms like of a decision but it definitely just boosted it. It set the bar high for the next officials.”
Arkansas offered Snow on the same day as Texas in January of 2018 and they've been on him hard ever since. It was his fifth DI offer, he now has at least 27. He was hosted by early enrollee Greg Brooks Jr and junior running back Rakeem Boyd.
"I thought the spring game was good," Snow said. "Their safeties are really pro-active. They do a lot of things. That’s what I do at my school. It’s definitely something I like to see."
He has three more visits already scheduled but is still contemplating his fifth. He'll drag this process out for quite a while, visiting Michigan State next, TCU in September and Notre Dame in October.
Snow said the one thing that really sets Arkansas apart from the the competition is how steady and consistent they are in talking to him.
"They text me everyday, if not every other day. It’s a few other schools that do it but that means a lot when I see people do it so that’s why I wanted to make sure I got here at some point.”
