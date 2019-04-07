Two of the top 50 players in the state of Texas were on campus this weekend for official visits and both walked away more sure that the Hogs were at the top of their lists, but not ready to make decisions. Lufkin High School 4-star safety Jerrin Thompson took his first official visit with his wide receiver teammate Ja'Lynn Polk, both were on the Hill for elite prospect day in early March as well. "I loved it, it was fun, very fun," Thompson said. "I had never been on an official. I liked how everything worked and how they had everything lined up. It was pretty cool. They made me feel comfortable. Everything was smooth, real smooth."

The prospects took photos around the football facilities in the Hog uniform Friday night, took in the spring game on Saturday afternoon and had dinner with Chad Morris at his house (mansion really) Saturday night before going out with their hosts. Thompson was hosted by early enrollee Mataio Soli. "I liked the spring game, until it started raining," Thompson said. "Arkansas is still top two. This made me more sure, I liked it." He'll now visit Oklahoma State in two week and says that's the only visit he has planned so far. Most who've followed his recruitment know that Thompson's other favorite school at the moment is LSU. The Texas 4-star says he wants to try to get his decision made before his senior season starts.