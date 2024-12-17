Texas A&M transfer tight end commits to Arkansas

Texas A&M tight end transfer Jaden Platt committed to Arkansas on Tuesday, per A&P Sports Agency.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 260-pounds, the redshirt freshman played just seven snaps in 2024 and earned a 53.8 Pro Football Focus grade in that span. As a freshman in 2023, Platt notched 17 snaps and one receiving touchdown.
Out of V.R. Easton High School in Haslet, Texas, Platt chose the Aggies over offers from programs like Baylor, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas and others.
Be sure to tune in to The Trough premium message board for updates on all the offseason action.
Jaden Platt's Bio:
2023 (FRESHMAN): Has seen action on kick return in the wins over McNeese, Florida, Bowling Green, No. 9 Missouri and at Mississippi State.
2023 (REDSHIRT): Appeared in three games ... Recorded his first collegiate touchdown with a 13-yard reception in the win over ACU ... Played in the Texas Bowl making one catch for 39 yards.
HIGH SCHOOL: Ranked a 4-star tight end by all three recruiting services (247 Sports, Rivals, ESPN) … Coached by Ellis Miller at Eaton High School … Caught 54 passes for 919 yards and 10 touchdowns throughout his career … Earned UIL 6A Honorable Mention state honors as a junior … Helped lead Eaton to an 8-3 record and a UIL 6A D-II first-round playoff appearance.