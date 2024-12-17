Texas A&M transfer tight end commits to Arkansas

Texas A&M tight end transfer Jaden Platt committed to Arkansas on Tuesday, per A&P Sports Agency.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 260-pounds, the redshirt freshman played just seven snaps in 2024 and earned a 53.8 Pro Football Focus grade in that span. As a freshman in 2023, Platt notched 17 snaps and one receiving touchdown.

Out of V.R. Easton High School in Haslet, Texas, Platt chose the Aggies over offers from programs like Baylor, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas and others.

